Election : Army to complement security efforts

The Nigerian Army in Enugu State has pledged to complement efforts of other collaborating security outfits to beef up security during the forthcoming general elections in the state.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Major- Gen. Abubakar Maikobi made the pledge in Enugu on Sunday at the 8th Walimatul Qur’an and graduation ceremony held at the division Barracks.

Represented by the Director of Education, 82 Division, Brig.-General Aminu Goni, the GOC said Nigerian Army was set to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state and to make the election hitch-free.

“Provision of security during this election is a collaborative effort among security agencies to ensure a hitch free election.

“The Nigerian Army is part of the collaborative effort and we will ensure the election is violent free.

“The exact number of armies to be deployed will be dependent on the figure given to us through this collaboration,” he said.

Also, the Chief Imam of Enugu State, Iman Zukalawi Saeed, has enjoined indigenes and Muslims to eschew violence during the coming election noting that violence was not the right way to make known perceived injustice.

“If you know the true reason for organising election which is to carefully select a leader whose politics would affect you and your loved ones for at least 4 years, you will know that violence should not be thought of.

“You will not want to involve yourself in any form of mischief or cause chaos that will deny the people of their choice,” he said.

In his remarks, Lt Col. Mohammed Awali, the Deputy Director of Islamic Affairs, 82 Division, said voters should pray for God’s guidance on the best persons to vote for because he alone knew the heart of man. (NAN)