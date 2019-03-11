Election day boat mishap: NYSC member buried amidst tears in Akure

By Segun Giwa

lbrahim Olalekan, a member of the NYSC, who died on Saturday after the House of Assembly election in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, was buried on Monday in Akure in accordance with Islamic rites.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased, who hailed from Ogun, was a graduate of Accountancy from the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara.

Olalekan, an ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission and his colleagues were said to be returning from Agadagba-Obon after completing their duty before the ugly incident occurred.

Seven others, who survived the boat mishap but sustained injuries, were taken to a community health centre in Ese-Odo.

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, who condoled with the family, ordered that other victims of the boat accident be transferred to the Gani Fawehinmi Health Diagnostic Centre in Ondo town for adequate treatment.

Until his death, Olalekan served at Herald of Hope Group of Schools in Ojuala, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

During the burial, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, commended the patriotism of the late corps member.

The State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs Grace Akpabio, who spoke on behalf of the Director General of the corps, Maj.- Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, also condoled with the family of the late NYSC member.

“We pray that Almighty Allah will grant repose of his soul and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss,” she said.