Election materials for Kwara found in Abuja:

By Femi Ogunshola

Malam Atahiru Madami, the Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), has said that both Presidential and Senatorial election result sheets meant for the state were found in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja.

Madami said this on the sideline of the distribution of sensitive materials to each of the 16 local government areas in Kwara state at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ilorin on Wednesday.

“The result sheets for presidential and senatorial elections are with the FCT INEC. It was a mix-up and they will send it to us this evening”.

He added that the result sheet meant for Lagos state senatorial election also found its way to Kwara state.

Madami stated that the mix-up was of the reasons the elections were postponed on Feb 16.

He said with the postponement of the election, such situation would not repeat itself again, adding that preparations were on to ensure hitch free elections on Saturday.

He called on the electorate to come out en-masse and vote the candidates of their choice on Saturday

He promised to deliver a free and fair election.

He stated that the card readers for Kwara state have been reconfigured 100 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that INEC in the early hours of Feb.16 postponed the election slated for the same day, on account of logistics challenges.

INEC chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu said: “Following the careful review and implementation of its logistic and operational plan and the determination to conduct free, fair and credible election, the commission came to the conclusion that proceeding with the elections as scheduled is no longer feasible.”