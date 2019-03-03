Election outcome: NIPR congratulates Buhari, Atiku on peaceful conduct

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, (NIPR) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the other 71 presidential candidates for effectively managing the outcome of the presidential election.

President of NIPR Mr Mukhtar Sirajo congratulated the presidential candidates especially President Buhari in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

Sirajo who doubles as Chairman of the Governing Council also applauded the security agencies for preventing breakdown of law and order and for ensuring that lives and property were adequately secured.

He urged all aggrieved candidate to follow laid down processes in challenging the results.

He further commended Atiku Abubakar for his decision to utilise constitutional means, rather than encouraging violence in contesting the outcome of the election.

“We are pleased to note that for the first time in Nigeria, 73 candidates contested for the coveted Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; this is a remarkable testimony that our democracy is becoming more popular and attractive.

“The high number of candidates is also a clear demonstration of the increased confidence, interest and willingness of citizens to contribute at the highest level in the development of the nation.

“We commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for showing considerable capacity in managing such high number of presidential candidates.

“We congratulate His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was declared winner by the INEC.

“We also congratulate His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as well as the other 71 candidates and their political parties, not only for their spirited efforts but also for towing the path of peace in managing the outcomes of the elections.

“We encourage any aggrieved candidates or parties to follow the processes provided within the laws of the federation in challenging the results. That is also an essential element of democracy,” he said.

He further commended the main opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar for opting to follow the process of the rule of law rather than allowing his followers resort to violence.

“At the end of the day, the interest of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should remain paramount.

“We urge President Buhari to run an inclusive government, by taking decisive and urgent steps towards national reconciliation, integration and unity.

“May we always be reminded that, ‘though tribe and creed may differ in brotherhood we stand,” he added.

He urged the federal government to always take advantage of NIPR as a vital tool in refining and enhancing the image and reputation of the country.