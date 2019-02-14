Election: Police order vehicular restriction tomorrow

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered vehicular restriction from 6am – 6pm tomorrow 16 February during the election.

Adamu said the restriction was in furtherance of the overall interest of public order, public well-being and safety and national security.

IGP Adamu said the restriction will assist the security agencies in effectively policing the electoral process, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from hijacking and disrupting the electoral process.

Adamu urged the citizens to troop out en-masse on the day of the election to exercise their franchise without any fear or apprehension as the Police and other security agencies have already put in place adequate security measures to ensure a safe, secure and conducive environment for a peaceful and credible election.

While regretting the inconveniences the restriction will cause the citizens, the IGP warned that the Force will deal decisively with any individual or group that will want to test our common will in our resolve to ensure a peaceful election.

“He therefore enjoined the citizens to steer-clear of vote buying, vote selling, hate speeches, circulating fake news, snatching of ballot boxes and other act(s) capable of truncating the people’s will noting that the Force will not hesitate to bring to bear the full weight of the law on anyone who engages in any crime during this period”.