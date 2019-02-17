Election postponement: Sokoto BSO refutes shift in support, sues for calm

Support

By Habibu Harisu

Sokoto State Chapter of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) has refuted the rumour being circulated in social media platforms about last minute shift of its political support, describing the message as “fake news’’.

Malam Aminu Farouk, Director Media and Publicity BSO (Sokoto chapter), in a signed statement issued to Journalists on Sunday, said: “It is false, baseless and malicious.

“It is the handwork of detractors and their cronies who have been perpetrating lies just to deceive the public.

“BSO members are firmly in Support of President Muhammadu Buhari whose leadership credentials put him very high among leaders,” Farouk stated.

Reacting to the postponement of the general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he emphasised that the State chapter aligned with the BSO headquarters in the appeal to Nigerians to remain calm.

“The BSO calls on all its members, affiliate organisations and members of the public to remain calm and steadfast despite the setback and to prepare to cast their votes on the rescheduled election dates.’’

The INEC had postponed the Presidential and National Assembly elections to Feb. 23, and the Governorship and State Assembly elections to March 9, stating logistic challenges and sabotage as reasons.