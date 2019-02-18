Election Shift : APC holds emergency meeting

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over an emergency meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those in attendance included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

Others at the meeting were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, APC members of the National Assembly, APC State governors from Lagos, Niger, Zamfara, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Jigawa, Borno, Bauchi and Kaduna