Election shift: Observer group tells INEC’s management to probe officials

By Naomi Sharang

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy, an accredited observer group, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate alleged acts of sabotage by some of its officials that might have led to the postponement of the general elections.

The Acting Executive Director of the organisation, Faith Nwadishi, made the call while briefing news men in Abuja on Saturday.

She called on INEC’s management to ensure that proper investigation was done while ensuring the prosecution of any official found wanting.

“We note the challenges INEC has to surmount such as the recent burning of INEC offices and materials in some parts of the country and reports of disappearance of sensitive materials and deployment of adhoc staff.

“There is no way elections could be conducted like that.

“We are aware that people and observer groups have committed resources; Nigerians have made commitments, people had to cancel social events because we are all committed to having a democratic Nigeria where elections work.

“We want to ensure the right thing is done and to sound a note of warning to desperate politicians.

“We are Nigerians and we believe in the project Nigeria.

“Nigeria is not made for the 10 percent of the political class that think they have the right to distort the progress we are making in this country.

“Nigerians should see the hand writing on the wall and realise that the irresponsible act of the political class will not take us to where we want to get to.

“These challenges would have marred the credibility and outcome of the general elections,” she said.

She urged stakeholders to remain calm and not be deterred by this “necessary setback” toward getting the conduct of the election right.

The President of the Public Interest Lawyers League, Mr Abdul Mahmud, said that this period in Nigeria’s history was a sober moment.

“The postponement of the election raises a lot of questions on the political leadership of this country,” he said.

He, however, urged Nigerians not to despair and come out on Feb. 23 to vote for candidates of their choice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had shifted the Presidential and National Assembly elections to Feb. 23.

The Governorship and House of Assembly as well as FCT area council elections have also been shifted from March 2 to March 9.