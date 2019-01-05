Election: U.S. troops land in Congo for rescue mission

113 0
113 0
U.S. troops
U.S. troops

U.S. President Donald Trump says military personnel have deployed to Central Africa in advance of possible “violent demonstrations” in Congo over results of Sunday’s presidential election.

Trump’s letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says about 80 military personnel and “appropriate combat equipment” deployed to nearby Gabon to support the security of U.S. citizens and staffers and diplomatic facilities in Congo.

Trump’s letter says more military personnel will deploy as needed to Gabon, Congo or neighboring Republic of Congo.

The powerful Catholic church has said its data show a clear winner, angering Congo’s ruling party.

First results are expected on Sunday.

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet