Elections: AMORC preaches peace, harmony

By Edeki Igafe

Dr Kenneth Idiodi, the Grand Administrator, Rosicrucian Order (AMORC), has advised Nigerians to ensure peace and harmony as they cast their votes during the Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Idiodi gave the advice during the order’s Edo/Delta Regional Rotational Conclave with the theme “Spirituality for Social Justice” which was held in Ugbomro, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta.

He urged all registered voters in the country to go to the poll and cast their votes for the candidates of their choice, ensuring that their votes counted.

The grand administrator said that every Nigerian adult had the civil responsibility to participate in the electoral process under a peaceful atmosphere guaranteed by the rule of law.

He said Nigerian should adhere to the principle of the rule of law in all their dealings including political activities, noting that the principle would always guarantee social justice.

“As an order, we are praying and meditating on free, fair, credible and peaceful elections,” the grand administrator said.

Dr Idiodi said that the progress of any individual could be achieved only where there was social justice.

“If people do not have the sense of social justice, peace will continue to be a mirage and the perceived or feeling of injustice is at the bottom of the call for restructuring.

“Society should be developed on the part of truth to our creator, fellow human beings and ourselves.

“I urge all to imbibe the golden rule of loving God above all things, loving your neighbour as yourself and doing unto others what you want them to do unto you,” he stated.

He said that AMORC, a cultural, educational and philosophical organisation, cherished humanity that was committed to healthy, happy, safe and secured society.

Dr Idiodi enjoined Nigerians to reorder their priorities, saying that the tilt towards materialism had placed the people where they were now and if they could reorder their priorities Nigeria would fare better.

“If an average Nigerian can adhere to the tenets of his/her religion with the golden rule basically, and practising them at home and work places, things would be better,” he said.

He called on Nigerians irrespective of their religion, ethnicity or political affiliations to realise that they are human beings and citizens of one country who should strive for spiritual development for progress.