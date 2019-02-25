Elections: Buhari leading in Kebbi

By Shuaibu Tatu

President Muhammad Buhari has won the eight out of the 21 Local Government Areas of Kebbi in the presidential election results so far released by INEC Collation Officers.

The Collation Officer for the Kebbi Presidential Election, Prof. Haruna Bichi, who is also the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina state, said APC scored 17,863 in Aliero Local Government against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which polled 5,458.

Similarly, in Kalgo local government, APC scored 19,057 as against PDP which got 3,233 while in Ngaski Local government, APC scored 20,641 as against PDP which scored 6,591.

In Sakaba local government, APC polled 14,026 as against PDP with had 3,800 votes.

Also in Suru local government, APC polled 22,627 while PDP scored 10,358 votes.

Furthermore, in Shanga local government, APC got 19,262 while PDP which scored 6,961, and in Bagudo local government, APC scored 29,243 as against PDP with 8,160 votes.

In Arewa local government, APC polled 32,582 as against PDP which scored 8,390 votes.

The collation and announcement would continue today by 12 noon. (NAN)