Elections: Ekiti Assembly proceeds on 5-week recess

By Idowu Gabriel

Ekiti State House of Assembly has proceeded on a five-week recess.

A statement signed by Mr Gboyega Aribisogan, Chairman, House Committee on Information, disclosed this on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

Aribisogan said members would resume for legislative duties on March 15.

He said the recess was in line with parliamentary practices.

He, however, enjoined members of the house to conduct themselves peacefully during the forthcoming general elections.

Abisogun described the ongoing legislative year as eventful, calling on his colleagues to use the recess period to further work on some bills presently before the house.

He said “Legislative duties will commence immediately on resumption.”