Elections: Heavy gainers, losers

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost the polling unit at the Sokoto State Government House occupied by Governor Aminu Tambuwal to All Progressives Congress (APC) in presidential election.

While President Muhammadu Buhari polled 185 votes, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar got 119 votes.

It has also turned out to the false, reports that APC leader Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu lost his polling unit.

Tinubu delivered his ward (Polling unit 047, Alausa) where APC polled 122 and PDP 53 in the presidential election.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna also won his polling unit 024 Unguwan Sarki. Buhari scored 369, while Atiku of PDP got 44 votes. In the Senate election, APC won 317 and PDP 73. Shehu Sani of PRP got 35. In the House of Representatives election, APC got 323, PDP 77 and PRP 19.

Alhai Lai Mohammed, information and culture minister also won his polling unit as APC polled 182 and PDP 44.

Former Abia governor Orji Uzor Kalu also delivered his polling unit to President Buhari.

APC got 154 votes while PDP got 15 votes.

The new member of APC, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, disgraced his former party PDP in his polling unit.

APC polled 168 votes in the presidential election, while PDP got 83 votes.

Alhai Buba Galadima from Yobe who has been named “attack dog of PDP’’ lost his ward with ignominy.

The PDP polled two votes while APC went home with 750 votes.

Also Senator Shehu Sani, who has been having a running battle with El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state also suffered defeat in his polling unit.

The former APC senator who is contesting on het platform of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) lost his polling unit to APC.

He scored 59 votes, APC 75 and PDP 8 votes.