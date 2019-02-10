Elections: INEC under special police protection

With less than six days to the presidential election, Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu has ordered a water-tight security in all offices and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He has directed all command commissioners of police in 36 states and FCT to put in place adequate, functional and purposeful security arrangements to at protect INEC offices and materials.

They police are to protect INEC from all forms of crimes and mischief before, during and after the elections.

He mandated all Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to monitor compliance level of Commands under their jurisdiction with this directive.

The order which is with immediate effect is to ensure that no breach of security of any kind occurs within and around INEC facilities under their watch.

Meanwhile, the police boss has assured Nigerians of the readiness of the police to deliver on its mandate of providing a safe and enabling environment for the conduct of the general election.

He reiterates the commitment of the Force to providing a level playing field for all political actors, while remaining professional and apolitical in the discharge of its responsibilities.