Elections: Okowa urges security agencies to be impartial

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has urged security agencies and those who will be involved in the conduct of the 2019 general elections to be impartial.

The governor made the call in Asaba when the South South Zone of the Police Service Commission Monitoring Team led by Mr Austin Braimoh paid him a courtesy visit.

According to the governor, “politicians should be allowed to campaign freely, they should be allowed to reach out to the people to ask for votes, but, the people must also be allowed to exercise their will freely.

“We expect that impartiality is carried and there is no form of intimidation of voters in the course of the election because, when such happens, it will create a lot of challenges that will run in the course of the post-election era.

“Nigerians expect that the 2019 election will be hitch free, free, fair and peaceful and the will of the people will prevail, because, the proper conduct of the elections will deepen the strength of our democracy and bring more foreign investment.

“If we conduct an election that does not meet global standards, it will affect our democracy and our nation,” he said.

Okowa expressed optimism that the elections will meet global standards, stressing that the nation’s economy was already challenged and a poor election would set it back further.

He noted that for the electoral process to go smoothly, the Police has a lot of roles to play to boost voters confidence.

“This confidence building process will be such that will assure voters in the field of their safety and the voting process will be smooth,” Governor Okowa said.

Responding, Mr Braimor said they were in Delta State for re-election sensitization programme.

He said that Police officers on election duties have a responsibility of ensuring that peaceful atmosphere are maintained at the polling and counting centres.

He added that policemen must comport themselves in such a way that citizens exercise their franchise without fear of coercion, intimidation, violence or manipulation.

He commended Governor Okowa’s administration for its support to the Police.