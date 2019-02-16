Elections postponement: See how lawyer wants FG to compensate Nigerians

By Femi Ogunshola

A Legal Practitioner, Mr Kayode Ajulo, has demanded compensation of free fuel to all Nigerians over the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Ajulo stated this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Saturday.

He said that the Federal Government through the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must compensate Nigerians for wasting resources and energy to travel to their various polling units to cast their vote.

According to him, I traveled to Cardive in America few weeks ago and a certain road was closed without the knowledge of the citizenry, the government had to compensate them with five litres of fuel.

He said that the postponement was a technical disenfranchisement that only the presidency could reverse by providing palliative measures in form of free fuel flows to voters.

He said that an arbitrary predilection for unpleasant surprises, the INEC has made Feb. 16th into a national day of ‘April Fool’.

“INEC’s decision to suspend at the eleventh hour, the Presidential and National Assembly elections long billed for today has thrown a crooked wrench in the plans and schedule of several million of voters all over the country”

He stated that the election meant taking trips away from primary states of residence and commerce to polling units in other states to participate in the election.

According to him, schedules were disrupted, families uprooted and finances invested in the bid to exercise franchise and execute the civic duty owed by the registered citizenry to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said that the dilemma for more than a few families and individuals at the moment would be to making a decision between maintaining their locations or heading back to their respective businesses and abode.

Ajulo noted that INEC must be seen to keep its words, adding that a second postponement could have dire implications for it and bleed it of public faith and trust.