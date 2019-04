Electric cars outsold gas, diesel vehicles in Norway

Electric vehicles outsold gas and diesel models in Norway for the first time ever last month, accounting for 58.4 per cent of all vehicle sales.

Norway is a leader in the adoption of zero-emission vehicles and the government has set an ambitious goal to stop selling new gas and diesel passenger cars and vans by 2025

In March, 18,375 new cars were registered in the country and 10,732 of those were zero-emission vehicles, according to Norway’s Road Traffic Information Council, or OFV. That’s more double the number of zero-emission vehicles sold in March 2018.

There were also 3,469 hybrid passenger cars sold last month — a 10% drop from March 2018.