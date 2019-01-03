Electricity: Niger Govt. distributes transformers to communities

By Rita Iliya

The Niger State Government has purchased and distributed 500 KVA transformers numbering over 300 across the state for effective electricity supply, the Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe, has said.

Balarabe disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday.

He said that substation transformers were also deployed in Kagara, Zarumai in Minna, Mokwa, Zungeru and Lapai Local Government Area.

He said the ministry had also executed 251 projects with majority them completed while a few were nearing completion.

Balarabe further said that some of the 59 road projects including bridges and drainage systems initiated under Civil Engineering Department had been completed while a few were at the verge of completion.

According to him, Agware and Mariga local government areas have been connected to the national grid under the rural electrification projects.