Elephants chase Ogun villagers, cause pandemonium

By Emmanuel Afonne

There was pandemonium in Ijebu waterside area of Ogun state as a herd of elephants chased villagers who thronged the forest to catch a glimpse of the animal.

A video posted on the Instagram page of “gossipmillnaija” showed the villagers catching a glimpse of the elephants and filming them.

The fun however, turned sour when the elephants in turn started to pursue the youths who were filming their movement.

