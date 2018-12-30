Emmanuel doles out xmas gifts



By Sunday Bassey

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has doled out N62 million as Christmas package to youths and women in the state.

Emmanuel made the donations at the end-of-year get-together for youths in the state at Eket Local Government on Sunday.

He also donated 3,100 bags of rice to to youths and women.

Emmanuel told the youths in the three senatorial districts that he came to celebrate Christmas with them.

“I did not come to Eket Senatorial District to campaign but I came to celebrate yuletide season with the youth and women in the state.

“I wouldn’t come this Christmas period to thank youths and women with empty hands. I brought something for the youth and women of the state.

“Each local government area will get 100 bags of rice and N2 million each, for the youth coming to show me love during this Christmas, ‘’ Emmanuel said.

He said that Akwa Ibom is Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and enjoined the people to vote for all the PDP candidates in the 2019 general elections.

Also speaking, Mr Aniefiok Iwadudofia, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Youths Matters, thanked the governor on behalf of the youth of Eket Senatorial District.

“We are pleased with what you (governor) are doing with the youth of the district and God will bless you because you have done so much for us, ‘’ he said.

Iwadudofia assured the governor that all the youth in the state would vote for all the PDP candidates in the state.

“Be assured that in 2019, we will return you for second term in office.

“We are here to reiterate our commitment that we will stand by you and support you till 2023, ‘’ Iwadudofia said. (NAN)