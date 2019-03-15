Emulate Gov. Ugwuanyi’s development strides, group urges Ihedioha

By Ikenna Osuoha

The Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC) on Friday urged the governor-elect in Imo, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, to emulate the developmental strides of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

The President of ILDC, Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday that Ugwuanyi had put Enugu on the track of lasting prosperity.

Congratulating Ugwuanyi on his second term victory, Nnam said that the call on Ihedioha was necessary to enable him sustain the goodwill of Imo people.

“Ihedioha is seen by Imo people today as a political redeemer.

“Therefore, it is important for him to toe the path of Ugwuanyi by working for his people if sworn in,” he said.

Nnam explained that the only way for Ihedioha to retain his popularity was to endear himself to his people with people-oriented projects.

The Enugu-born business man reiterated the stance of ILDC on good governance, adding that they would continue to support good governance.

He said that the key to lasting goodwill of the people was positive and progressive policies.

Nnam, who called on leaders to begin to touch lives positively, condemned all forms electoral practices.

According to him, many leaders don’t care about the welfare of their people but are ready to spend fortunes in subverting the will of the people.

He, however, noted that elections ought to be based on pedigrees and antecedents of candidates.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Emeka Ihedioha and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the PDP were declared winners in the March 9 gubernatorial elections.