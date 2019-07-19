Emulate Late Jonhson’s leadership style, Buhari urges Union leaders

By Edith Ike-Eboh

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised leaders of the various workers union in the country to emulate the leadership style of humility of late unionist Mr Francis Johnson .

Buhari gave the advice at the funeral service of Johnson held at the international Conference Centre, in Abuja on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Johnson was the President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN)

Johnson, 59 died on May 31st after a brief illness.

“The leadership skills of Johnson is worth emulating to sustain the existing peace and unity between the unions and government.

“Johnson was reason why union and labour had remained peaceful, during the minimum wage meetings his arguments were straight, he championed peace through his arguments, he will be remembered for his special leadership skills.

“The demise of Johnson should continue to bring and maintain peace between the union and government, “he said.

Buhari was represented by Mr Olusegun Adekunle Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

In his tributes, the Group Managing Director,Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Malam Mele Kyari also urged the younger ones to emulate Johnson’s exemplary leadership.

“He led by example, his memory will linger in the NNPC, I witnessed his growth as a unionist, he is humble, honest, always ready to learn.

“He was a reliable leader and a great follower that combined his primary assignment with unionism effectively, this must be emulated,”he said.

Kyari said that Johnson was a great bridge builder across the industry and assured that all the promises made to the family by his predecessor would be fulfilled.

NAN recalls that former NNPC GMD Dr Maikanti Baru had promised that the corporation would take care of education of Late Johnson’s children to any level.

Also, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Ayuba Wabba said that the Labour Union in the country had lost one of its best with the death of Johnson.

“Johnson was not only a husband but a father to PENGASSAN from his first elections for his credibility and good leadership.

“FOJ, as he is foundly called is a symbol of unity, he has united NLC and TUC so uniquely, I pray that God will give us the fortitude to bear the loss, “he said (NAN)

ENO/