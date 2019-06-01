End bandits’ attacks now or we’ll all die, Aisha Buhari tasks security agencies

By Zubairu Idris

Wife of Nigeria’s President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has challenged security agencies to quickly end banditry and other insecurity challenges in parts of the country.

Mrs Buhari who made the call on Saturday in Katsina while distributing relief materials to over 25,000 victims of bandits attacks, said it was necessary to degrade the criminals before they end the civil population.

“The security agents should either assist to take action or allow the situation continue until bandits finished killing our people,” she said.

Mrs Buhari said that all well meaning Nigerians should talk on things that were going wrong in the country, so as to elicit necessary action.

“We are not supposed to be here giving rice, milk and others items to victims of an incident during Ramadan period.

“We should not keep silent while things are happening, thinking that if something happens today it will not happen tomorrow,

“What happened today, will happen tomorrow, it will also happen next tomorrow if we keep silent.

“It is compulsory to speak the truth, it is not proper for us to give highest number of votes during the general elections and allow bandits continue killing people and keep quiet.

“We must speak on whatever is going wrong in the country,” she said.

Mrs Buhari said that she and wives of the former governors of Nasarawa, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom (Sen. Godswill Akpabio), were among those who donated the relief materials to the victims.

Earlier, the District Head of Katsina, Alhaji Aminu Abdulmumini, thanked the President’s wife for the gesture.

He called on the government to intensify efforts toward addressing the menace.

“These people need assistance, but they want the government to address the situation to enable them continue with their normal life.

“Almost on daily basis, we hear sound of Nigerian Air Force fighter jets, yet, bandits are killing people, we don’t know what is happening,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items distributed by Mrs Buhari included rice, milk, sugar and clothes among others to no fewer than 25,988 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The IDPs were from Batsari, Kurfi, Faskari, Danmusa, Jibia, Safana, Kankara local government areas among others.