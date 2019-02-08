Enugu: FG orders repair of 9th Mile – Orokam Road

By Monday Ijeh

Alhaji Mustapha Shehuri, the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, has ordered the contractor handling the 9th Mile-Orokam Road project to commence repairs of failed sections of the road.

Shehuri gave the order on Thursday in Enugu, during an inspection of ongoing Federal Government road projects in Enugu State.

He said that the order was for the contractor, Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) to repair failed asphalt layers of the project to make it motorable for commuters.

“On the 9th Mile-Orokam section of the project, we have inspected it and I am sure you witnessed the roughness of the road.

“There are sections where the contractor has intervened but there are other sections where the asphalt layer has failed.

“The failed sections have to be replaced completely and I am therefore urging the contractor to go back to the road and mill the failed sections,” he said.

Shehuri expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work being undertaken by RCC on the section awarded to it on Enugu-Onitsha Road project.

He said that the project, 40 kilometers on one lane and 18 kilometers on the other lane were near completion.

According to him, before the rains will start, I am sure they will finish the 18 kilometers side of the road.

The minister said that the 22 kilometers section of the project being handled by Nigercat Nigeria Limited was awarded in 2009.

He said the contract was originally awarded for N7 billion, adding that between 2009 and 2019, the prices of goods and services had increased.

Shehuri said the contractor had applied for the review of contract adding that it would soon be presented to the Federal Executive Council.

“I believe that the project will get approval and with funding in line with the commitment of the ministry, in the next one year, we will be through with the project,” he said.