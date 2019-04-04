Ethiopian Airlines crew followed procedure – Crash Report

Ethiopian Airlines pilots followed proper guidance in the fatal crash of a Boeing MAX 8 aeroplane last month, Ethiopia’s minister of transport, Dagmawit Moges, said on Thursday as she delivered the first official report on the disaster.

“The crew performed all the procedures repeatedly provided by the manufacturer but was not able to control the aircraft,” Dagmawit told a news conference in the capital, Addis Ababa.

Families of the 157 victims, regulators and travellers around the world are waiting for clues to the accident after the new Boeing jet crashed six minutes after take-off.

Families of the victims, regulators and travelers around the world are waiting for clues to the accident after the new Boeing jet crashed six minutes after take-off.

A Lion Air 737 MAX 8 crashed just five months earlier in Indonesia killing all 189 aboard.

The preliminary report into the Lion Air disaster said the pilots lost control after grappling with the plane’s Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) software, a new automated anti-stall feature that repeatedly lowered the nose of the aircraft based on faulty data from a sensor.