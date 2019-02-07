EU, El-Rufai explain positions on intervention in Nigeria

The European Union and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai have explained their positions on the perceived foreign intervention in the internal affairs of Nigeria, especially concerning the forthcoming general elections.

As the EU denies allegation of foreign interference in the elections, El-Rufai, has also denies calling for violence in response to any interference in the internal affairs of Nigeria.

A statement issued on Wednesday, the Press Secretary to the EU Observer Mission, Sarah Fradgley, explained that the EU does not interfere in elections but rather analyzes and makes suggestions.

“The EU election observation missions give commentary and analysis and make recommendations about the electoral process.

“EU election observation missions are impartial, do not interfere in the electoral process, and operate according to a strict code of conduct”.

We are aware of the comments by the Governor of Kaduna about non-interference by foreigners during a talk show on the elections Tuesday 5 February.

The EU only deploys an election observation mission when it is invited to do so by the authorities of a country.

The EU has been invited to observe all of the general elections in Nigeria since 1999. Thus this is the sixth time the EU is observing elections in Nigeria.

The Independent National Electoral Commission invited the EU to deploy an observation mission for the 2019 general elections.

While the security of EU observers is of paramount importance and will remain under constant review, EU observers will continue their work across the country in the run-up to – and beyond – the 16 February elections.

For the last month the mission’s team in Abuja, as well as 40 long-term observers across the country, have followed the elections. We have met with a wide range of candidates, parties, election officials, security agencies, and civil society organisations, and have enjoyed good cooperation at federal and state levels.

The mission looks at all aspects of the election, including the campaign tone, the transparency of the election administration, the neutrality of security forces, and the independence of the judiciary.

On his part, El-Rufai, has denied calling for violence in his comments about foreign interference.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said that El-Rufai’s comment was not a call for violence but rather a powerful defense of sovereignty.

He explained that he is standing firmly against those trying to divide Nigerians on ethnic and religious lines, and was opposed to violence but firmly committed to peace and harmony.

“He stood up for Nigeria’s dignity in the wake of those who would traduce their country and reduce it to the status of a colony in their vain quest for power.

“The video of his comments is in circulation. Any fair-minded person with modest familiarity with the English language and unimpaired comprehension can understand it. It does not contain any call for violence.

“It is a powerful defense of sovereignty. Are some sections of our political class implying that they will acquiesce in or collaborate with foreign intervention in our country?

“Non-interference in the affairs of other countries is a basic principle of international law. Threatening to intervene in another country implies the use of force. Those who are basing their electoral calculations on foreign intervention need to be discouraged. Only the lawful votes of the Nigerian people should make or unmake governments”.