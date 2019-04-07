EU election observation mission departs Nigeria

EU Election observation mission to Nigeria Photo source: Premium Times
By Ojiah Okasime

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) has departed Nigeria following the conclusion of the 2019 general elections.

In a statement in Abuja on Sunday, EU EOM confirmed that  the final group of observers left Nigeria on Sunday while the Chief Observer would return to present the missions final report. 

“The final group of EU observers leave Nigeria today.

“In a few months time, the Chief Observer, Maria Arena MEP, will return to Abuja to present the mission’s final report, which will include recommendations to strengthen Nigeria’s future electoral processes,” the mission stated.

The Mission acknowledged the hospitality shown by the Nigerian government, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the people of Nigerian throughout the electoral processes.

“Since Jan. 2019, the EU EOM has conducted a comprehensive observation of the electoral processes for the presidential, national assembly, governorship and state house of assembly elections, as well as the supplementary elections on 23 March.

“The EU EOM for Nigeria Decides 2019, wishes to express its appreciation to the Government of Nigeria, INEC and the people of Nigeria for their cooperation and assistance over the course of its mission,” it added.

