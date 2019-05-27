EU election: Uk brexit party in early lead

The UK Brexit Party, led by former head of the right-wing UK Independent Party (UKIP), Nigel Farage, is leading in the UK European Parliament elections, according to preliminary results.

According to the results, Farage’s pro-Brexit party received the majority of votes in the country’s northeast, east and in Wales.

On Friday, UK YouGov pollster released a survey that projected that the Brexit Party would receive 37 percent of votes in the EU elections, meaning it would get up to 28 seats in the legislature.

Farage registered the Brexit Party in February after leaving UKIP in December over disagreements with the party’s Brexit approach. In April, Farage said that he would use the European elections as a launch pad for his party to fight for changes in the UK political system, which failed to deliver the country’s exit from the European Union.

The elections’ results follow the announcement by UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday that she would step down as Conservative leader on 7 June after her fourth unsuccessful attempt to win parliament approval for the modified Brexit bill. She will remain prime minister until her successor has been appointed.

The Brexit deadline was subsequently moved to 31 October with London obliged to participate in the European Parliament elections if the deal is not passed by 23 May.

