EU Sakharov prize goes to incarcerated Uighur activitists, Tohti

Brussels (dpa) This year’s laureate for the European Union’s Sakharov prize is incarcerated economist and Uighur rights advocate Ilham Tohti, parliamentary sources confirmed to dpa on Thursday.

Tohti’s selection by EU lawmakers for the 50,000-euro (55,600-dollar) rights prize has yet to be officially announced.

Before receiving a life sentence for separatism in 2014, Uighur intellectual Tohti had advocated for building bridges between China’s Han majority and its persecuted Uighur ethnic minority.

He is one of many activists trying to draw attention to China’s crackdown against ethnic minorities in its Xinjiang region, which has drawn international condemnation.

Tohti is a Uyghur economist serving a life sentence in China, on separatism-related charges. He is known for his research on Uyghur-Han relations and is a vocal advocate for the implementation of regional autonomy laws in China and was the host of Uyghur Online, a website that discusses Uyghur issues.

EU lawmakers drew up the shortlist for the prize earlier in October, throwing a spotlight on the cities and forests of Brazil, the issue of female genital mutilation (FGM) and the plight of the Uighur people.

The murdered anti-racism and poverty activist and Rio de Janeiro councillor Marielle Franco was one of the three Brazilians put forward, along with deforestation critic Claudelice Silva dos Santos, and indigenous leader and environmentalist Chief Raoni.

A group of five Kenyan students who developed an app called i-Cut to help those affected by FGM were also in line.

Last month, Tohti was awarded the Vaclav Havel Human Rights prize by the Council of Europe, which is not an EU institution but acts as Europe’s human rights watchdog.

The Sakharov prize, which similarly is awarded for contributions in the field of human rights and freedoms, was first handed out more than 30 years ago.

Last year’s laureate was Ukrainian film-maker Oleg Sentsov, who was released from prison in Russia last month after serving five years.

The prize ceremony is to take place in the European Parliament in the French city of Strasbourg on Dec. 18.

The winner is selected by the EU legislature’s president and the leaders of all the parliamentary groups.