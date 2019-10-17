EU, UK agree on Brexit deal

European Union and British negotiators have agreed on an outline Brexit deal – but it still needs to be backed by EU member states and by the respective parliaments.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker tweeted “We have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions.”

We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl

— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that the two sides had struck a “great new deal” and urged UK lawmakers to ratify it in a special session on Saturday.

That could be a challenge – the leaders of his key Northern Ireland ally immediately said they remained opposed to the Brexit deal.

