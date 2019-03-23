EU writes Buhari, urges him to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy

The European Union(EU) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and unify its people, in line with the 2019 Abuja Peace Accord.

The EU made the plea in a letter formally congratulating President Buhari on his re-election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The union expressed its willingness to work with Buhari’s government.

In a letter dated March 22, 2019 and jointly signed by Donald Tusk for the European Council and Jean-Claude Juncker for the European Commission, the Union said:

“On behalf of the European Union, we would like to congratulate you on your re-election as the President of Nigeria.

“We look forward to your leadership in strengthening democracy and uniting the country in line with the principles and spirit of the 2019 Abuja Peace Accord, and the EU is willing to work with your government to follow up on the recommendations of our Election Observation Mission.”

The European Union also reiterated Nigeria’s important position in world affairs and the Union especially.

“What happens in Nigeria matters to the rest of the world, including to Europe. Your commitment to an inclusive government offers an opportunity to take Nigeria forward in a way that meets your objectives of strengthening the economy, fighting corruption and improving security.

“The European Union has always partnered with Nigeria and its people. We look forward to continued and increased cooperation on bilateral and international matters,” the statement said.

The Union wished President Buhari more successes in promoting peace and prosperity for all Nigerians as he enters the new mandate.

United States, China, Britain, AU and many governments had sent letters of congratulations to President Buhari.