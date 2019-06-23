Evangelist Okoye: Gowon, Osinbajo, others pay tribute

Jessica Onyegbula

Former Head of State Yakubu Gowon on Sunday urged Nigerians to draw great lessons from the exemplary life of steadfastness, value and service lived by late Evangelist Helen Okoye.

Gowon, who gave the charge at the services of songs for Evangelist Helen Okoye at the All Christian Fellowship Mission (ACFM), Maitama, Abuja, stressed the need to pray for Nigeria.

He said that the deceased demonstrated great faith and prayed that her soul rest in peace.

A former Governor of Anambra, Mr Peter Obi, said that those who live by the grace of God should serve Him and humanity in truth and in spirit.

Obi said “wherever we found ourselves in power, we should use all the resources that God has given us to serve humanity.”

He urged Nigerians to remain prayerful and serve the country effortlessly at all levels.

“We have no other country, only Nigeria and we must have unity and peace,” he said.

The Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, urged Nigerians to make their lives count knowing that whatever they did would be recorded against them by their creator.

“Their is a life after life and what you do in the life after life is determined by how you live the life here. We must live an exemplary life, a life free of sin,” he said.

The Vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, was represented by the Chaplain of the Chaplain of the Aso Villa Chapel, Pastor Seyi Malomo.

Helen was the wife of a former Chaplain of Aso Villa Chapel, Rev. William Okoye.