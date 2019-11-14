Ex-NAN staff, Igwe Ojukwu, is dead

By Emmanuel Acha

The traditional ruler of Ogui Nike (Enugu urban) in Enugu North Local Government Area of Enugu state, Igwe Tony Ojukwu is dead.

Ojukwu, 74, who reportedly died after a brief illness on Nov. 9 was one of the pioneer staff members of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Eldest son of the deceased, Mr Dona Ojukwu, confirmed the death of the father in a letter to the NAN zonal office in Enugu.

The letter read in part:“We, the entire members of Umunamalum kindred of Alum Chime Ogavo in Ihewuzhi announce the death of Igwe Tony Ojukwu.”

Dona said that further information on the burial and funeral arrangements of the deceased would be made public in due course.

Also, the traditional ruler of Ibagwa Nike, Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu described the death of the monarch as a big loss to Nike clan, comprising no fewer than six autonomous communities.

Ugwu said that the deceased was the oldest and one of the most respected monarchs in the clan.

“Some individuals can be described as a wealth to their communities due to their contributions to the growth and development of their communities.

“Igwe Ojukwu is one of such persons and we shall miss his wealth of knowledge,” he said.

Ugwu said that the demise of the monarch was not just a burden on the immediate family but also on the entire clan.

“We will take solace in the fact that the deceased had fulfilled his mission on earth and we encourage members of his immediate family to pick up from where he stopped,” Ugwu said.

NAN reports that the monarch had a short career with the agency and transferred his services to Enugu State Printing Corporation, publishers of Daily Star.

He then moved to Satellite Newspaper owned former governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo before he retired. (NAN)