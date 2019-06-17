Expert calls for improved public service delivery

By Oluwafunke Ishola

An economist, Dr Aderemi Medupin, has called for improved funding, adequate research and consistent policy to enhance public service delivery in the country.

Medupin made the call during a Public Procurement Management workshop on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four-day workshop, organised by Brian Mynd International, seeks to upscale participant’s knowledge of procurement, regulatory framework, and contract supervision.

Medupin said that public service delivery, across all sectors in the country, had performed below expectation, adding that there was need to stop politicising process.

According to him, there is also the need to ensure adequate implementation of various plans across sectors toward achieving the objectives of national development.

He stressed the need for improved training of public service personnel, accountability and transparency in public resource management to accelerate sustainable development.

Speaking on budget issues, Medupin said there should be constitutional clarification in budget formulation and adoption in relation to the role of the executive and legislature.

The economist urged Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to awaken to their task of holding government accountable in the discharge of its duties.

Medupin said improved public services would enhance economic growth, impact on poverty alleviation, job creation, improve citizen’s welfare and governance. (NAN)