Expert seeks special court for intellectual property

By Gami Tadaniygbe

Intellectual Property (IP) Rights Lawyer, Mr Rockson Igelige, has advocated the establishment of specialised courts to handle intellectual property infringement and internet frauds related cases.

Igelige, a co-founder of Friends of the Creator Artistic Foundation made the call at the Intellectual Property Law Symposium and Awards held at the Faculty of Law, University of Abuja in Gwagwalada.

The event was organised by the Prestige Anchor International in collaboration with the Law Students Association of Nigeria, University of Abuja chapter and Intellectual Property Law Club of the institution.

The lawyer who was awarded Entertainment Lawyer of the Year 2019, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that internet fraudsters are major violators of intellectual property laws.

He noted that speedy trial and punishment meted to violators would serve as deterrent and help in stemming the rising rate of internet fraud and intellectual property infringement cases.

“Intellectual property is all about what you create from your mind and with your brain which should come to your benefit.

“The world is now knowledge-based where people with ideas rule the world.

“in our clime, however, such people are denied the opportunity to reap the fruits of their knowledge because of piracy and fraud.

“The government, therefore, needs to streghten the enforcement procedure with modern equipments because we already have the laws on ground.

“We also need specialised IP courts just as we have election tribunals so that we can move forward and have enough judicial precedents on IP matters,” he said.

The lawyer charged the youths to be innovative, shun all forms of vices to become self reliant.

Specifically he said the energy and time the youths are investing in internet frauds like “yahoo yahoo” should be channeled towards innovations that would contribute to national development.

Meanwhile, a former Managing Director of NAN, Mr Ima Niboro has felicitated with Igelige on his award as the Entertainment Lawyer of the Year.

Niboro who was the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Goodluck Jonathan said Igelige deserved the honour because of his mmense contributions to the growth and development IP Laws of the country.

He said the lawyer, through advocacy on the protection of innovative ideas and diverse legal cases has set the pace in the Nigerian legal system, especially in the area of entertainment.

Niboro charged the lawyet to be inspired by the award to do more towards strengthening IP and Entertainment Law in Nigeria. (NAN)