Explosion rocks Kastina as Buhari rolls into stadium

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday made a thunderous entry into the stadium with a surging crowd trailing his motorcade.

Security operatives had a hectic time preventing the crowd from entering the already filled 35,000 capacity Muhammadu Diko Stadium in Katsina where the grand rally to mark the end of the campaigns held.

Aside taking over all the seating terraces and the main bowl of the stadium, many other climbed all the available polls erected for facilities inside the stadium.

It was all praises for Buhari as the crowd intermittently chanted“Sai Buhari’’, “Sai Baba’’.

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), took to the dancing floor to herald his turn to speak on their mission to Katsina.

Speaking in Hausa language, he turned to smiling Buhari and said: “Today you should feel fulfilled. You have demonstrated your honesty and integrity.’’

You will go down in history as the first sitting president who visited all the 36 states and FCT to campaign and for the affection people showed.

“You cannot be loved by everyone. It is in the Bible. But you touched the lives of poorest of the poor.

Those who pauperised the people cannot be on your side, but the beauty is that everyone has one vote.

The one with majority will emerge. I have every confidence that by this time on Saturday indications will emerge that you are victorious.

You have taken on corruption and corruption is fighting back, but you have overwhelmed those who welcome corruption.

All those you have empowered, including farmers and small traders would support you.

You have tried to curb rural urban migration.

The opposition PDP has promised to revive structural adjustment programme and sell out major assets.

“President Buhari has not come into government to show bad behaviour. We will not support violence because of elections. We will not support war because the President knows the meaning of war because as a General he fought war before.’’

Oshiomhole, presented the governorship flag to the contestant, Aminu Masari.