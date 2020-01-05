FAAN reopens Port Harcourt Airport to flight operations

By Yunus Yusuf

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the reopening of flight operations at the Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA) to the general public.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, of the FAAN, said on Sunday in Lagos that the airport was on Saturday night closed due to the fire incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FAAN had on Saturday night announced the temporary closure of Port Harcourt International Airport runway following a bush fire incident close to the area.

Yakubu said the airport was reopened less than 24 hours after it was closed for proper investigation on the incident.

She explained that the reopening followed a careful evaluation and mitigation of the impact of the bush fire earlier reported around the airport.

Yakubu further stated that the incident had caused the dissipation of smokes around the air side.

She, however, said FAAN remained committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort of its passengers and airport users.(NAN)