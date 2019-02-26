Facebook, Instagram delete; Tommy Robinson account

Social media giant Facebook removed the accounts of British far-right founder Tommy Robinson, on Tuesday but his YouTube channel remained active.

Facebook said Robinson’s pages had repeatedly broken its standards by “posting material that uses dehumanising language and calls for violence targeted at Muslims.

“He has also behaved in ways that violate our policies around organised hate,” it said in a statement confirming it had removed Robinson’s official Facebook page and Instagram profile.

Gerard Batten, leader of the Brexit-focused UK Independence Party, appointed Robinson, 36, as an unpaid adviser in November 2018.

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage said he was “appalled” by the appointment.

Batten urged Facebook on Tuesday to reinstate Robinson’s accounts and those of other senior UKIP members that were also removed “without any explanation whatsoever.”

“I am sure it is no coincidence that this is happening within 24 hours of the release of the ‘Panodrama’ documentary,” he said, referring to Robinson’s video accusing the BBC of bias over an investigation of him by the broadcaster’s Panorama programme.

In a post on YouTube on Monday, Robinson urged supporters to join a mailing list “so I can contact you when I eventually get deleted.”

The former leader of the English Defence League and co-founder of Pegida UK, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has convictions for assault, public disorder and drugs offences.

Robinson was sentenced to 13 months in prison in May after broadcasting details of a trial in progress.

But he was freed on bail in August pending a decision on a possible retrial. (dpa/NAN)