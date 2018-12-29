Falae describes Shagari as outstanding leader

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Olu Falae, has described late Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Nigeria’s Second Republic President, as an outstanding leader that eschewed all forms of discrimination, ethnic, tribal and religious sentiments.

Falae in statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed, on Saturday in Abuja, said that it grieved his heart that Nigeria had lost yet another eminent personality, elder statesman, former President and and one of the most outstanding leaders the country had ever produced.

He said that he received with heavy heart the sad and shocking news of the death of Shagari, whose demise occurred on Friday in Abuja after a short illness.

“On behalf of the SDP family, I wish to express our heart felt sympathy to the entire family of the deceased and the country at large for this monumental loss.

“As an elder statesman, the Late Shagari during his life time, led an exemplary lifestyle that eschewed all forms of discrimination, ethnic, tribal and religious sentiment.

“This was reflected in the great role he played in the emancipation of Zimbabwe and the fight against apartheid in South Africa decades ago.”

Falae also said that the deceased was a great patriot who fought hard not just for peace and unity of this country but was instrumental to social economic development of this country.

“As the First Executive President of Nigeria, the late Shagari distinguished himself with act of selflessness during his services to the nation.

“Right from the National Assembly where he first served as a representative for his home in Sokoto province and in his capacity as Minister in various offices before becoming president in the 1979 elections, he proved himself as a worthy leader until his government was overthrown in 1983 after he won a second term in a coup led by Muhammadu Buhari in eve of the new year.”

Falae said that Late Shagari would be remembered for his patriotism, sacrifices and contributions to national development.

“His integrity, diligence to duty and exemplary leadership style would continue to be a reference point whenever the history of Nigeria is being relived.

“He will be missed greatly. We pray the Almighty God to grant his soul rest in the great beyond and his family as well as the entire country the fortitude to bear the loss.”(NAN)