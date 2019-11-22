Family felicitates with Edo chief Judge as she retires

The family and friends of Chief Judge of Edo, Hon. Esohe Ikponmwen heartily congratulate her as she bows out of service.

A statement by Eghosa Osahon, a family Member in Abuja on Friday commended the chief judge for her immense contribution to the judiciary and community at large.

Osahon said her active services would be greatly missed at a time when her diligence and integrity to work were in high demand.

He added that she would be remembered for her responsiveness to the responsibilities of humanity.

This, he said gave her a landmark recognition by the great Oba of Benin Kingdom, Oba Ewuare II.

“We am proud of you will be an under- statement because words cannot adequately describe in clear terms how much We adore, respect and love you.

” Retire but never be tired my amiable lordship, we are proud of the first female Benin Chief Judge of Edo State.

“Today is a great and special day in Edo State as we celebrate our great mummy,”he said.

Ikponmwen was born on Nov.22, 1954 and was the first Female from Benin to become chief judge in Edo state.(NAN)