Family of five, others killed in accident

A man, his wife, two children and sister are among the 13 persons killed in a motor accident which occurred on Sunday in Bauchi-Gombe road.

Mr. Kamal Abubakar, the spokesman of Bauchi State police command, said the accident occurred at noon, involving a bus load of 13 passengers and a Toyota Camry with 6 passengers.

The vehicles were involved in a head-on collision, he said.

He said the 19 persons were immediately moved from the scene of the accident by security agents with the assistance of good Samaritans to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for treatment.

However, on getting to the hospital, 13 of the passengers were confirmed dead while six others survived and are still on admission.

Meanwhile, names and addresses of some of the victims were still unknown.

The command has called on members of the public whose family member (s) traveled using the Bauchi-Gombe route and were still unable to reach them to check at the ATBU Teaching Hospital.

A tweet by Al-Hafiz Nafi’u Usman Ibrahim also confirmed the accident and the death of the members of the family.

“It’s sad to announce the death of our brother Jamal A. Yari, his wife, his two children and two of his sisters all lost their lives in a tragic motor accident this afternoon,” the tweet stated.