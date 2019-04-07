Father, son who raped, impregnated 13 year old girl arrested

By Mateen Badru

The Lagos State Police Command’s Gender Unit has arrested a 44-year-old man and his 19-year-old son for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl.

The Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, said in a press statement that the case was reported at the gender unit of the command by the mother of the victim.

He said that the unit received a complaint that a minor was being defiled by her sister’s husband identified as Kabiru Oke of No. 1, Olatikupo St, Egbeda and his son, Oke Faruq,19, living within the same premises with his father.

He said that the girl had been living with the suspects for some time now, and that her sister’s husband started having carnal knowledge of her since last October.

“The second suspect, being the son of the first suspect, started having unlawful carnal knowledge of the same minor on Jan. 10, 2019.

“The suspects have constantly threatened to kill the victim if she ever tells anybody about the affairs. The victim exposed them when her mother suspected some changes in her and discovered that she was pregnant”, Elkana said.

The PPRO said that the girl had been taken to Mirabel Centre by the gender unit of the police command for medical examination, while the two suspects had been arrested and charged to a magistrate court .

“The case was, however adjourned till May 13, 2019 while the suspects were remanded in Kirikiri Prisons.” he said.

In a related development, the PPRO said that one Marainerume Alfred, 45 ,of Oke Itunu Church Close, Ejigbo, a suburb of Lagos had also been arrested for defiling a 14-year-old girl.

He said the matter was also reported to the gender unit of the police command by the mother of the survivor.

“The complainant stated that they were living in the same street with the suspect.

“That the suspect usually invited the survivor into his shop while on her way from school, along Iyana Ejigbo road, where he was selling Nigerian Films and would have unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

“The suspect committedc the crime between May 2018 and March 27, 2019.

“The suspect in his statement to the police said that he turned the survivor into his sex partner after he divorced his wife in May 2018.

“The matter was discovered on March 27 , 2019 at 2p.m., by the survivor’s grandmother who perceived some odours from the survivor’s body when she returned home and subjected her to questioning.

“The survivor opened up to her grandmother and narrated the whole story.

“She further stated that, the suspect threatened that she would die if she ever disclosed it to her parents.

“That the suspect usually gave her some drugs to take and equally mixrf salt and water for her to take after sex to prevent her from getting pregnant.

The PPRO said , “Investigation is ongoing, and the suspect will be charged to court for defilement after its completion.”