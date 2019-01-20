Fayulu defies Congo top court, declares himself president

Congo opposition candidate Martin Fayulu rejected a court ruling on Sunday that his rival won a presidential election, declaring himself president in a move that could stoke further unrest.

“The constitutional court has just confirmed that it serves a dictatorial regime … by validating false results, (and enabling) a constitutional coup d’etat,” he said in a statement.

The court confirmed Felix Tshisekedi’s presidential election win on Sunday, throwing out two challenges against it.

“I ask the entire international community not to recognise a power that has neither legitimacy nor legal standing to represent the Congolese people,” he said of Tshisekedi, declaring himself “the only legitimate president”.

Tshisekedi’s victory was provisionally announced earlier this month by the Independent National Election Commission (CENI) but it was challenged both at home and abroad, with the African Union appealing for the final results to be delayed.

On Sunday, the Constitutional Court said Fayulu’s claims were “unfounded” and he had failed to prove any inaccuracies in the figures, describing his call for a recount as “absurd”.