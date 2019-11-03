FCT, Communications Ministers to attend NIPR AGM in Abuja

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and his counterpart in Communications and Digital Economy, are expected to be the Special Guests at the 2019 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, FCT Chapter.

This followed confirmation of their attendance in a statement by Mr Stanley Ogadigo, Public Relations Officer (PRO), NIPR, FCT Chapter on Sunday.

The conference is scheduled to hold to hold in Abuja on Nov.

According to Ogadigo, the FCT Minister Mohammed Bello has consistently contributed to the Abuja AGM/Conference of the Institute since assumption of office in his first tenure.

Similarly, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami assured of his presence at the event, noting that the theme of the conference is critical to the nation’s development.

The Chairman, NIPR FCT Chapter, Dr Tayo Haastrup was quoted as describing the confirmation of the Ministers presence at the event as expression of high sense of responsibility.

Haastrup said that it was important for leaders to identify and support credible development-oriented institutions like the NIPR to deliver a better society.

“The interest of both Ministers at the forthcoming conference is a strong indication of their patriotism and commitment to leadership development in Nigeria,” he said.

This year’s conference with the theme – “The Leadership Question: Search for 21st Century Leaders” would feature Alh. Muhammed Imam Yahaya, former Group Managing Director of Union Bank and Arc. Ladi Thompson, an international leadership development expert, as Chairman and Keynote Speaker, respectively.

Some Pre-conference events marking the 2019 Annual General Meeting include essay competition for secondary schools and digital training for undergraduates of Mass Communication.

There would be professional workshop for Public Relations practitioners, as well as media and communication officers across various organisations.

As the Flagship Chapter of the nation’s reputation regulator, the FCT has between 2016 to 2018, utilised the Annual Conference platform to lead and promote national discourse in the areas of National Integration, National Rebranding, and National Governance. (NAN)