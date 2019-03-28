FCT: INEC issues certificates of return to 6 Chairmen, 62 Councillors

By Bukola Adewumi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday issued certificates of return to elected chairmen of the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 62 Councillors.

Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the FCT Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), who presented the certificates to the elected representatives, said they should justify the confidence repose in them.

He said that the presentation of certificates of return to the elected chairmen and councillors marked the conclusion of a successful democratic exercise in the FCT.

He commended the elected representatives for their victories in the keenly contested elections in the FCT, and the people for their exemplary conduct during the elections.

Malam Mohammed Bello, the Minister of FCT, who spoke, called on the chairmen and councillors to key into the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that all financial regulatory procedure must be followed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won four chairmanship seats, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 2

The area councils won by APC are: Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada and AMAC, while PDP is controlling Kuje and Bwari.