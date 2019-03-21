FEC approves N27b for flood, conflict victims

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N27.4 billion intervention fund for victims of floods, conflicts, and insecurity across Nigeria.

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who is also Vice Chairman of the National Food Security Council told journalists after the meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

Bagudu noted that 69, 872 persons would benefit from over N8 billion earmarked for the victims of conflicts and insecurity in Adamawa, Benue, Borno, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

He said that N18 billion was specifically for flood victims in 14 states, targeting 163,117 beneficiaries.

FEC also approved the signing of the ‘Safe School Initiative’ which makes Nigeria now committed to implementing the project’s guidelines.

Bagudu said that the council’s approval followed the submission and subsequent consideration of two memos from the national food security council.

According to him, the intervention includes provision of fertiliser, seedlings, chemicals, poultry and animals to enable the victims resume economic activity.

The council also considered and approved the submission, which originated from national food security council on states that have been severely affected by flooding.

“It is not an exhaustive list because the National Emergency Management Agency statutorily provides all states that experience one emergency or the other.

“Last year, there was unusual amount of flooding in some states about 14 of them and the national food security council considered the impact of that flooding on the agricultural sector, food security, animal husbandry and fisheries.

Bagudu said that contracts would be awarded to 15 companies to provide seedlings, agro chemicals and fertilisers to 163,117 beneficiaries located in 14 states.

He gave the names of the affected states to include Adamawa, Anambra, Beyelsa, Benue, Delta, Edo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Rivers, Sokoto and Taraba.