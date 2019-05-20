FEC approves N3.8bn for execution of projects in FCT

By Ismaila Chafe

The Federal Executive Council at its extra-ordinary session on Monday presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo approved N3.8 billion for the execution of various projects in the FCT

The Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammed Bello, who made the disclosure at the end of the meeting, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, named the approved projects as the construction of the School of Science, Zuba at a cost of N701 million.

He said that N1.9 billion was for the rehabilitation of the failed walk ways in the Wuse District with a completion period of 12 months.

Bello stated that the council approved N189 million for the preparation of the Electricity Master Plan for phase IV of the FCT with a completion period of 10 months.

“The third contract is the design of infrastructure for what we call the institution and research district which is in phase III of the Federal Capital City at a cost of N197 million.

“The fourth is engineering design of infrastructure for Sector G and H in Phase III of the Federal Capital City, awarded at a cost of N118.575 million with a completion period of six months.

“The fifth is for the design of inter-septic sewage line for the federal capital city in the sum of N125 million.

“The next one is the contract for the construction of the School of Science at the permanent site of the FCT College of Education, Zuba at a cost of N701 million with a completion period of 42 weeks.

“The other contract is the final engineering design of infrastructure and production of tender documents for Dawaki District in the sum of N259 million with a six-month completion period.’’

The minister disclosed further that the council approved N174 million contract for engineering and infrastructure design for the 41-km Nyanya-Guruku-Mpape road.

According to Bello, the road will link the Outer Northern Expressway, which is called Murtala Mohammed Expressway with completion period of six months.

“That is the expressway from the city that goes right through to Zuba.

“Ultimately that road is going to give another access entry point into the city and also will open up that section of the city for development.’’

The minister said the council also approved N190 million for the supply and installation of a scanner machine for the Maitama Hospital with a delivery period of eight weeks.

He said that N179 million was likewise, approved for engineering infrastructure for Kabusa District. (NAN)