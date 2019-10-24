FG charges IOCs to foster peace in host communities

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

The Federal Government on Thursday admonished International Oil Companies (IOCs) to use culture to foster peace in their host communities.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the charge in Port-Harcourt at the maiden Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) JV Host Community Day.

Mohammed, who was the guest of honour at the event, also charged the IOCs to create jobs and strengthen inter-community and Company-Community relationship in their host communities.

The minister disclosed that his vision is to see a cultural renaissance in the country because of its ability to restore moral values and solve many of the problems confronting the nation.

He commended the NAOC and its Joint Venture partners for coming up with the idea of the Host Community Day.

“This is a day set aside to celebrate the people of the company’s host communities in the four states where it has been operating for 57 years – Bayelsa, Delta, Imo and River States – and showcase their rich cultural heritage.

“Giving the people of the host communities the opportunity to showcase their cultural heritage is a sure way to reconnect them to their roots.

“This will in turn helps to restore their moral values and self worth – a sure recipe for avoiding anti-social activities and criminal tendencies,” he said.

Mohammed said by hosting the event, the company is encouraging its host communities to harness and take advantage of this opportunity with huge potentials for job creation/employment for their teeming

youths.

“I have no doubt that this event will stimulate cultural activities on a commercial scale and assist in curbing youth restiveness, pipeline vandalism, oil bunkering and other vices associated with the Oil & Gas Industry in this region.

“It is also hoped that the event will strengthen inter-community relationship as well as Company-Community relationship,” he said.

The minister commended the oil company for engaging in a number of community development activities in the agricultural sector through its Green River Project initiative.

“I am informed that over 38,000 farmers in the

four states have been empowered within the last 33 years.

” I am further informed that the company, as part of its corporate social responsibilities, has continued to provide various socio-economic developmental projects such as roads, water, cottage hospitals and electricity among others

“This is impressive and laudable, considering that the company has over 300 communities that host its pipelines, Flow lines, Flow Stations, Gas Plants, Power Plant and other facilities,” he said.

Mohammed said that the Federal Government was tapping into the huge potentials in the tourism and culture sector to promote the nation’s cultural heritage, diversify the economy, earn more revenue and create more jobs.

He said in the agenda for the sector in the next four years, his ministry will work to set the necessary legal framework, conclude and launch the National Policy on Culture as well as the National Policy on Tourism;.

Mohammed added that the ministry will finalise work on the Motion Picture Council of Nigeria (MOPICON) Bill in order to create a proper regulatory environment for the sub-sector.

Earlier in a welcome address, the NAOC General Manager, District, Alessandro Tiani said the host communities played significant role in the sustenance of their business and had provided them with a friendly environment to carry-on their activities on a daily basis.

“In the last 10 years alone, more than 1,000 sustainability projects have been completed, and over 400 km of roads and 150 schools and hospitals have been built, contributing significantly to improving the quality of life of the communities in which NAOC operates.

“NAOC supplies power from its facilities, including Okpai Power Plant, to 85 local communities with approximately 500,000 people,” he said.

He thanked the minister for attending the event, the JV Partners, NNPC/NPDC and Oando for their support for the programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the event feature cultural displays and competition where the cultural troupe from Bayelsa state emerged the overall winner. (NAN)