FG commiserates with Ghana over death of 50 in road mishap

Scene of Ghana Road mishap that left over 50 dead as Nigerian government commiserates with Ghana
By Isaac Aregbesola

The Federal Government has commiserated with the Government and People of Ghana over the loss of more than 50 lives resulting from a head on collision involving  two public transport buses.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Friday.The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, said this in a statement by the ministry’s Spokesperson, Mr George Edokpa on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the accident, which led to the injury of several others, occurred on the Kintampo Techiman Road, Bono East Region, Ghana.

The minister commended the emergency services for their efforts in rescuing passengers trapped in the vehicles.

He offered Nigeria’s fervent prayers for the quick recovery of those injured, condoled those that lost loved ones and conveyed Nigeria’s solidarity in their time of grief.

