FG committed to peace buiding

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, has reiterated the ministry’s commitment to the fight against terrorism, kidnappings, banditry and other criminal activities, through advocacy and peace building.

Dare, who was represented by Mr Dayo Bamigboye, Deputy Director, Network and Social Mobilisation of the ministry, gave the assurance on Sunday in Abuja, at the High Level Meeting of Stakeholders on the forthcoming National Summit on Youth Peace and Security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the meeting, which was organised by the African Youth Resource Centre (AYRC), was held in preparation for the summit scheduled for November.

While expressing the ministry’s readiness to partner with AYRC and others, to ensure success of the summit, the minister urged the stakeholders to give maximum support to the project.

Speaking Earlier, the Executive Director of the centre, Mr Ben Duntoye, said that the summit with the theme: “Youth Advancing Peace and Stability’’, would be attended by no fewer than 1,000 youths from all over the country.

Duntoye explained that the summit was aimed at bringing youths and many others from all strata of society to strengthen their capacity to lead action at both community and national levels on peace and security.

“Development gains are difficult to achieve amidst conflict and fragility.

“Currently, Nigeria is experiencing a sharp increase in violent extremism, kidnapping, terrorism and also tribal distrust and suspicions, fuelled by political and religious bigots,” Duntoye said.

He, however, commended the Federal Government for its efforts in the ongoing counter terrorism operations to ensure sustainable peace and security in the country.

“Critical constituents of the society which have not been involved in this process are the youths which constitute a greater proportion of the society and are the most affected.

“The United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 (UNSCR 2250) adopted in 2015 and the National Youth Policy 2019, both emphasise the importance of youths as agents of change in maintaining and promoting peace and security,” Duntoye pointed out.

He, therefore, called on development partners and security agencies to support the laudable project.

The Acting Director-General of the Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution, Dr Bakut Bakut, who was represented by Mr Acholomu Chigozie, pledged the support of the institute to the success of the summit.

Bakut called on youth serving organisations, development partners and security agencies to support the laudable project. (NAN)